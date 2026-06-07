MCG pays 6.3 crore of 7 crore fines over Bandhwari landfill violations

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has imposed a total of ₹7 crore of penalties since April 2020 against the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for solid waste management violations at the Bandhwari landfill, officials said.

Officials said only 1,400-1,500 metric tonnes of the 2,300-2,400 metric tonnes of daily waste reaching the site is currently processed. (HT )

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The corporation has paid ₹6.3 crore as of now, HSPCB officials said.

Citing continued non-compliance at the site, the pollution control panel said inspection is conducted at the Bandhwari landfill site every month. The civic body has made several violations, including the leachate ponds that have chemical concentrations exceeding the permissible limit.

“There are five to six ponds of leachate at the Bandhwari landfill,” said an HSPCB official.

When asked about the recurring violations, Preetpal Singh, MCG joint commissioner, said that they are currently focusing on clearing the landfill by March 2027.

“We are now focusing on clearing the landfill altogether by early next year. Two agencies are already on board for the processing of legacy waste and a fresh tender has been floated to invite bids for fresh waste processing agencies,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} HSPCB officials added that other violations under the environmental compensation include recurring landfill fires and damaged boundary walls, which have allegedly allowed waste to spill into the nearby Aravalli range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSPCB officials added that other violations under the environmental compensation include recurring landfill fires and damaged boundary walls, which have allegedly allowed waste to spill into the nearby Aravalli range. {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha Tanwar, regional officer at HSPCB north, Gurugram, said these environmental fines have been imposed on the civic body since April 2020 in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). “The civic body has been failing to comply with the solid waste management rules, hence a ₹10 lakh monthly fine is being imposed on them,” she said.

HT had earlier reported that around 2,300 to 2,400 metric tonnes of waste reach the landfill site every day, out of which only 1,400 to 1,500 metric tonnes get processed.

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“The civic body is putting in a lot of effort to process legacy waste without flouting any norms,” said another MCG official.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for statistics and programme implementation Rao Inderjit Singh has asked the health department during a recent meeting to assess possible health impacts linked to landfill sites in the nearby villages.