MCG plans to redevelop ponds to mitigate waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to redevelop ponds across the city to mitigate localised waterlogging and recharge the groundwater table, and is in the process of constituting a committee for the same, officials said on Monday.

The matter of developing localised ponds was brought up by MCG ward councillor Anoop Singh during the civic body’s House meeting last Saturday.

“Waterlogging has been a perennial issue in the city. However, the issue has worsened, especially in the past five years. Hence, MCG should ensure that the remaining ponds in the city are redeveloped so that they can hold rainwater and a committee should be formed in this regard,” Singh had said in the House.

Following this, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said that mayor Madhu Azad agreed to form a committee in this regard. Ahuja also sought details from MCG chief engineer, TL Sharma, on the total number of ponds falling within the MCG area.

Sharma said that overall, there are 135 such ponds in the municipal area and the MCG has already taken up work on 37 ponds.

Officials on Monday said that setting up ponds near Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Basai Road and Dwarka Expressway will help residents.

Azad said she has sought details from MCG officials on the exact number of ponds falling within the municipal area, as per the revenue records. “Most ponds, as per our knowledge, have been illegally encroached upon. The objective of the committee will be to examine water bodies that have the potential to be redeveloped, along with their catchment area, so that rainwater can be channelised towards it. Besides waterlogging, the ponds will also help check the depleting groundwater table,” said Azad.

Gurugram’s water table has been falling at an alarming rate. As per agricultural department data, the city’s water table has fallen from 33.2 metres in 2018 to 38.7 metres in March this year.

Azad said that the committee, consisting of councillors and officials, will submit a report on the matter by the end of this month.

“Ward councillors have informed me about dried ponds in areas such as Sukhrali and Subhash Nagar that can be redeveloped to mitigate waterlogging in residential areas as well as key stretches such as MG Road, Old Railway Road and New Railway Road, among others. The matter is being taken up on priority,” said Azad.

MCG officials said that the civic body has identified dried ponds near Baliawas village, Jhazgarh, Basai village, information of which will be shared with the committee once it is formed.

“Due to their geographical locations, the aforementioned areas already have natural rainwater channels, the paths of which will have to be cleared, and the pond or catchment area excavated and cleaned. The committee can start with such areas before proceeding to other parts of the city,” a senior MCG, wishing not to be named, said.

Vaishali Rana Chandra, a city-based environmentalist, said, “A committee of councillors and MCG officials alone wouldn’t be able to revive water bodies. They also need to include environmentalists and engineers with past experience of reviving water bodies. Otherwise, mistakes such as concreting Badshahpur drain would be made.”