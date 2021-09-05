MCG projects to be reviewed over lack of on-ground progress

All projects of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), wherein contractors have not started work on the ground despite allotments, would be reviewed by civic body officials on a case-by-case basis, and accordingly, action initiated against the violators, officials said on Sunday.

Some of the projects where work is pending on the ground were allotted as far back as 2019, said MCG officials.

During a review meeting last week, the project works were discussed by MCG officials as well as the mayor.

Taking cognisance of the delays in project works, mayor Madhu Azad directed engineering wing officials to check the status of allotted projects in the MCG and take legal action against contractors for the delay in work as well as officials found negligent in their work.

“Executive engineers have been directed to check the progress of all projects under their respective divisions and submit a report in the matter to MCG chief engineer. There are many projects where work is yet to start despite allotment (having been done) or where projects have been left midway. Such matters were brought to notice during the review meeting,” said Azad.

According to a senior MCG official privy to the matter, at least 193 projects of the engineering wing will be reviewed.

“Most projects where work has not started on-ground despite allotment or has been left midway pertain to sewerage, drainage, and water supply projects. Focus will be given to such projects to check for discrepancies and accordingly, initiate action against the contractors concerned or officials, in case of laxity. Some of the projects date as far back as October 2019, and we will be reviewing projects on a case-by-case basis,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The official said that besides laxity in work, work on some of the projects could not be started as contractors either ran out of money, manpower or had disagreements with the MCG over the price of materials being used.

Azad said that in the meeting, it was also realised that the MCG had not added clauses for levying penalties on delays with regard to a few projects.

“We asked officials if they had taken action in a few cases. However, it was realised that the agreement with the contractors did not have any clause for levying penalties in case of delay(s). Directions have been issued to find projects with such clauses, and to sign a new contract with the requisite clauses if possible,” said Azad.

During the meeting, MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja also set a deadline of 15 days for the engineering wing officials for on-ground work to start, following project allotment to contractors.

MCG chief engineer TL Sharma could not be reached for comment on the matter.