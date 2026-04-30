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MCG senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor polls cancelled as mayor skips process

According to an MCG official, the election process could not proceed as planned in the absence of the mayor, whose presence is considered essential for conducting the proceedings

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 12:27 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The election for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled after the mayor failed to turn up for the process, officials said.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said that she was unwell due to which she could not manage to visit the election process. (HT file photo)

According to an MCG official, the election process could not proceed as planned in the absence of the mayor, whose presence is considered essential for conducting the proceedings.

“The election that was supposed to take place today is likely to be cancelled as the mayor did not turn up for the process,” the official said.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said that she was unwell due to which she could not manage to visit the election process.

Voting for the two key posts was scheduled to be held at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), with councillors expected to participate in the process amid heightened political activity and shifting alliances. However, uncertainty prevailed at the venue as the process failed to begin on time.

The election had already been pending for months due to administrative and legal delays, impacting the functioning of the corporation. With Thursday’s process now unlikely to go ahead, officials said the wait for the appointment of key leadership positions may continue.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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