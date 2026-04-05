MCG reclaims Sukhrali johad land, ends decades-long illegal occupation

In a crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday reclaimed nearly 4,000 square yards of government land in the Sukhrali Johad area, ending an unauthorised occupation that had persisted for nearly four decades, officials said. Officials used four earthmovers; civic body plans revival of water body as public asset with work expected to take six months to one year. (HT)

The demolition drive, part of an intensified campaign to free public land and restore civic spaces, was carried out under the supervision of duty magistrate Yatendra Kumar. According to officials, junior engineer Ankit Kapoor and Patwari Parveen were present on site, while a heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order. Four earthmovers were used to demolish illegal structures.

“The action was planned carefully and executed peacefully. Despite the scale of encroachment, the drive was completed without any law and order issues,” an official said.

According to civic authorities, the encroachment had delayed development and restoration of the johad, a traditional water body crucial for drainage and groundwater recharge. Local councillor Anoop Singh said, “This was a long-pending issue for residents. Clearing the encroachment is a big step towards restoring public land and improving the area’s infrastructure. I thank the mayor and the municipal commissioner for ensuring this action.”

According to officials, municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has granted administrative approval of approximately ₹1.5 crore for the beautification and development of the “johad (percolation pond)”. “We are not only removing encroachments but also ensuring that such land is developed for public benefit. The pond will be revived and maintained as a sustainable urban asset,” Dahiya said.The johad redevelopment is expected to take at least six months, with completion potentially extending up to a year, officials said.

Residents welcomed the move. “Encroachments had been a persistent issue here. We hope the authorities remain vigilant and prevent re-occupation,” said Ramesh Malik.

Authorities said similar drives will continue across Gurugram.