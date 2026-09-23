MCG sets up control room to monitor Gurugram streetlights at night

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a control room at its Sector 34 office to monitor streetlights on major roads, footpaths and central verges and ensure timely repairs, officials said on Tuesday.

A junior engineer will oversee the control room on rotation as zone and ward officials report faulty lights for repairs or replacement. (HT Archive)

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A total of 17 employees have been deployed for night-time monitoring, while officials from respective zones and wards will conduct regular inspections and report non-functional lights to the control room.

Three officials will man the control room, compile reports from night inspections and inform the concerned agency for necessary action. A junior engineer will be assigned as the in-charge on a rotational basis.

An MCG official said once faulty streetlights are reported, the agency awarded the tender will be informed to carry out repairs or replacements, as required. The move comes ahead of winter, when dense fog and reduced visibility can make functional streetlights particularly important for motorists and pedestrians.

Earlier on September 20, HT reported that MCG would repair 350 lights on central verges and at least 300 along footpaths. The work is expected to take five to six months after contracts are awarded.

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{{^usCountry}} The areas include sectors in Old Gurugram, Sectors 23, 23A, 46, 56 and 57, near Khushboo Chowk and other areas. The move follows repeated complaints from pedestrians over non-functional streetlights and safety concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The areas include sectors in Old Gurugram, Sectors 23, 23A, 46, 56 and 57, near Khushboo Chowk and other areas. The move follows repeated complaints from pedestrians over non-functional streetlights and safety concerns. {{/usCountry}}