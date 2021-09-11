MCG starts campaign to stop illegal dumping of construction waste

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) kicked off a campaign involving a private company to stop illegal dumping of construction waste at different places in the city.

The private company will conduct surprise inspections, catch those dumping construction waste in open areas in the city and has the power to issue challans, according to one civic body official. In the last 10 days, over 25 such vehicles were caught in the city, the official said.

The initiative was after several complaints from residents regarding the dumping of waste at empty plots other than the designated spots to process construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

“In Gurugram, both people from the city and outside come and dump waste in open spaces, which the MCG has to clear at its own cost. According to norms, people can call on the MCG helpline to send a team to pick up the waste for a nominal charge, but many want try to avoid this too,” said the official from the Swachh Bharat Mission wing of the MCG. “This leads to a revenue loss for the MCG, and to stop that, we have started this initiative.”

After the vehicles are intercepted, challans of ₹25,000 are issued to these truck and tractor drivers, from where 70% of the amount goes to the private firm and 30% goes to MCG, said the official.

The official further said that the initiative was started this month and the firm was hired for one year.

According to the MCG’s estimate, the city generates around 850 tonnes of C&D waste daily, most of which is scattered on roadsides and vacant plots.