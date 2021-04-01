MCG takes another shot at making Sadar Bazar pedestrian-friendly

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday launched a second trial in an effort to pedestrianise Sadar Bazar. This time, the trial will last till April 15.

The trial will continue to see a ban on four-wheelers inside the market and parking only at designated spots for shopkeepers. The MCG had installed streetlights, benches and placed plants across the market to invite walkers and dissuade motorists. Goods vehicles would continue to be allowed entry only till noon every day.

Acceding to the demands from shopkeepers, the MCG has allowed them to bring their vehicles inside the market but not to park there. Two-wheeler customers will continue to be allowed in.

The first such trial between March 20 and 27 had failed on the back of protests from shopkeepers who claimed they had not been consulted.

On Thursday, MCG joint commissioner Jitender Garg met them at his office in Civil Lines.

“Shopkeepers and various association members of the market were informed that the MCG has decided to extend the trial for another 15 days. They have been cautioned that this time around, sterner action will be taken against them for any violation or disorder,” said Garg.

On March 20, the first day of the previous trial, shopkeepers surrounded all entry and exit points of the market and closed their shops in protest. They had demanded then too that two-wheelers be allowed, which the MCG had acceded.

“We will be extending our support to the MCG for this trial. There were some grievances on our part which they have addressed and there some on their end as well that we have agreed to comply with. All shopkeepers have been informed about the MCG’s direction,” said Bablu Gupta, president Sadar Bazar traders association.

“Today, we impounded vehicles found carrying goods into the market after 12 pm. We also removed a sizeable number of illegal banners and hoardings from the market. We are hoping that a sterner approach will pave the way for making the market a vehicle-free zone,” said Garg. He claimed the MCG had the support of 70% of shopkeepers.

Garg said the number of designated parking areas for shopkeepers had been increased from five to seven and that the civic body was collaborating with around 100 civic defence volunteers who will be placed at all entry and exit points to keep vehicles off.