The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set a target of planting 466,000 saplings across the city during the monsoon season, officials said, as civic authorities prepare to undertake plantation drives across green belts, roadsides and public spaces to improve the city’s green cover.

MCG and GMDA together aim to plant over 1.4 million saplings, shrubs and bamboo across the city. (HT Archive)

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Officials said around 66,000 tree saplings and nearly 400,000 shrubs will be planted across green belts, roadsides, community parks, community centres and cremation grounds under the civic body’s jurisdiction. [

Officials said the plantation drive will include species such as peepal, banyan, amaltas (golden shower tree), neem, gulmohar (royal poinciana), babool (gum arabic tree) and jamun.

MCG officials said four agencies will be engaged for the plantation work across all four zones of the city. Priyadeep Soni, junior engineer (horticulture), MCG, said the estimated budget for the project is around ₹3.15 crore.

Officials said the civic body will collaborate with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and corporate companies to organise plantation drives. They added that the initiative is expected to boost the city’s green cover at a time when rapid urbanisation and rising pollution levels continue to put pressure on the urban environment.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, MCG planted around 530,000 saplings across the city, including 500,000 shrubs and 30,000 tree species, officials said. “One of the key reasons for planting saplings during the monsoon season is because the weather conditions are most favourable for their growth and survival. The regular rainfall reduces the need for frequent watering and helps young saplings develop strong roots,” Soni said. “This year too we will collaborate with RWAs and corporate companies,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, MCG planted around 530,000 saplings across the city, including 500,000 shrubs and 30,000 tree species, officials said. “One of the key reasons for planting saplings during the monsoon season is because the weather conditions are most favourable for their growth and survival. The regular rainfall reduces the need for frequent watering and helps young saplings develop strong roots,” Soni said. “This year too we will collaborate with RWAs and corporate companies,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials also said plantation activities would be carried out depending on the availability of space in existing green areas. Meanwhile, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said the authority has planned to plant a million saplings this year as part of its monsoon plantation drive.

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Neha Sharma, spokesperson, GMDA, said around 945,000 shrubs, 50,000 trees and 5,000 bamboo plants will be planted this monsoon season. Last year, GMDA planted around 1.05 million saplings across the city, including a million shrubs and 50,000 trees, during its plantation drive, officials said.