The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is set to procure two road-washing machines, 10 CNG-based anti-smog guns and four static anti-smog guns for the Bandhwari landfill to tackle rising dust pollution in the city, officials said.

MCG to buy road-washing machines, anti-smog guns to curb dust pollution

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MCG officials said tenders for procurement of the equipment have been floated, adding that dust mitigation remains one of the civic body’s key priorities. Officials said this will be the first time MCG procures dedicated road-washing machines as part of its dust-control strategy. The machines, estimated to cost around ₹1 crore, are expected to improve dust suppression on major roads and pollution-prone stretches across the city.

“We will initially assess the effectiveness of these machines. If the results are satisfactory, we will consider adding more such machines to our fleet in the future,” said Sandeep Dhundwal, executive engineer, MCG.

The four static anti-smog guns, estimated to cost ₹34 lakh, will be installed at the Bandhwari landfill site. “The static anti-smog guns will be installed at the Bandhwari landfill site to help suppress dust emissions,” Dhundwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the civic body will also procure 10 CNG-based anti-smog guns. MCG currently operates 16 anti-smog guns across Gurugram and had earlier procured five diesel-operated units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the civic body will also procure 10 CNG-based anti-smog guns. MCG currently operates 16 anti-smog guns across Gurugram and had earlier procured five diesel-operated units. {{/usCountry}}

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“CNG is definitely a greener choice, and these new machines will be added to the fleet to take on dust pollution in the city,” Dhundwal added.

In May, residents and commuters had raised concerns over heavy dust pollution along the Gurugram-Faridabad road near the Bandhwari landfill, saying the nearly one-kilometre stretch remained covered in thick dust, reducing visibility and affecting commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.