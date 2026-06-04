...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MCG to launch two-day citywide cleanliness drive on Environment Day

Four wards across the corporation’s zones have been selected for focused intervention with senior officials monitoring progress.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 04:58 AM IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a two-day cleanliness drive across the city on June 4 and 5 to mark World Environment Day, focusing on eliminating garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), improving sanitation and increasing public participation in waste management, officials said on Wednesday.

Authorities will document waste sites, upload before-and-after photos and track clean-up efforts through a dedicated portal. (HT Archive)
Authorities will document waste sites, upload before-and-after photos and track clean-up efforts through a dedicated portal. (HT Archive)

Civic officials said the campaign will involve sanitation teams, resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations and ward committees. Senior officials have been directed to oversee implementation and monitor progress.

One ward in each of the corporation’s four zones has been selected for focused intervention --- Ward 10 in Zone 1, Ward 32 in Zone 2, Ward 4 in Zone 3 and Ward 22 in Zone 4, officials said, adding that activities in these wards would be closely monitored and reviewed.

Ahead of the drive, the civic body has begun identifying and geo-tagging GVPs across the city. Details of the type and size of waste at the site will be documented. Before-and-after photographs of clean-up operations will also be uploaded on the portal for monitoring.

The MCG also plans to conduct awareness drives on waste segregation, composting and the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle (3R). Schools, social organisations and citizen groups are expected to participate.

“Daily progress reports would be submitted for review. The campaign will also be publicised through social media platforms,” said Satbir Rohilla, MCG spokesperson.

The drive comes days after a World Bank team visited Gurugram to review the city’s sanitation, solid waste management, and pollution-control infrastructure under the Haryana Clean Air Project.

 
Trending Topics
world environment daysanitationwaste management
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/MCG to launch two-day citywide cleanliness drive on Environment Day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON