Amid reports of widespread construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated two tenders to set up seven micro-facilities-cum-collection points with provisions for surveillance and segregation before processing the debris at a plant in Basai.

A separate tender has also been floated for complaint redressal, with 48 geo-tagged pickup vehicles, supported by staff and JCBs, to operate across four zones. (HT Archive)

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Tender documents available on the Haryana government website show that the collection points will be equipped with waste containment zones, segregation bays for concrete, bricks, soil/sand and mixed debris, along with retaining walls and steel gates for dust mitigation, and a granular sub-base to support heavy vehicles. Each site will be monitored through four CCTV cameras, as per tenders released on April 20 for Zones 1 and 3.

HT had earlier reported that gaps in the current system have led to pilferage and uneven distribution of waste across 14 secondary collection points, despite repeated identification of sites in Sector 56, Kadipur, Transport Nagar, Wazirabad and Pwala Khasrupur. Around 1,200 tonnes of C&D waste is currently processed at the Basai plant.

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{{^usCountry}} “The proposed collection points signal a shift from informal dumping to regulated C&D waste management. Provisions for complaint-based disposal have also been included,” said an MCG official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The proposed collection points signal a shift from informal dumping to regulated C&D waste management. Provisions for complaint-based disposal have also been included,” said an MCG official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said around 20 collection points and three processing plants in Sectors 103, 106 and Begumpur Khatola are planned. A separate tender has also been floated for complaint redressal, with 48 geo-tagged pickup vehicles, supported by staff and JCBs, to operate across four zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said around 20 collection points and three processing plants in Sectors 103, 106 and Begumpur Khatola are planned. A separate tender has also been floated for complaint redressal, with 48 geo-tagged pickup vehicles, supported by staff and JCBs, to operate across four zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These vehicles will be tracked in real time through the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s Integrated Command and Control Centre. Equipped with hydraulic trolleys, each vehicle will have a capacity of about 4 cubic metres (around 140 cubic feet). A door-to-door C&D waste collection system is also being planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These vehicles will be tracked in real time through the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s Integrated Command and Control Centre. Equipped with hydraulic trolleys, each vehicle will have a capacity of about 4 cubic metres (around 140 cubic feet). A door-to-door C&D waste collection system is also being planned. {{/usCountry}}

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According to recent enforcement data, the MCG conducted 646 inspections at small construction sites between January and March.

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