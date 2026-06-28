With the monsoon approaching, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has desilted 375.82 km of storm water drains but is yet to clean 159.66 km of the 534.82 km network targeted before the rainy season, according to civic data accessed by HT.

MCG says pending work may extend into July as repairs to rainwater harvesting systems and micro-STPs near completion. (HT Archive)

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The city has a 652.34 km storm water drainage network, of which the MCG aimed to desilt 534.82 km before the monsoon. Officials said work is underway across all eight zones and the revised deadline for completion is June 30, although some pending work may spill over into July before heavy rainfall begins.

Zone-wise, 17.6 km remains to be desilted in Zone 1; 39.65 km in Zone 2; 5.3 km in Zone 3; 8.47 km in Zone 4; 5.9 km in Zone 5; 2.9 km in Zone 6; 32.84 km in Zone 7; and about 47 km in Zone 8. The MCG has divided the city into two clusters comprising eight zones.

Earlier, HT reported that the desilting deadline was first fixed for May 31, later extended to June 15 and subsequently to June 30. Officials attributed the delay to the tendering process and said the remaining drains are expected to be desilted by mid-July.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside drain cleaning, the MCG is strengthening water conservation infrastructure. Of the city’s 408 conventional rainwater harvesting structures, 227 are functional while 181 are under repair. The civic body is also constructing 43 new conventional rainwater harvesting structures, with work completed at 19 sites, including Malibu Town, Zone 2 and Palam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside drain cleaning, the MCG is strengthening water conservation infrastructure. Of the city’s 408 conventional rainwater harvesting structures, 227 are functional while 181 are under repair. The civic body is also constructing 43 new conventional rainwater harvesting structures, with work completed at 19 sites, including Malibu Town, Zone 2 and Palam Vihar. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, work orders have been issued for 198 modular rainwater harvesting projects, of which 57 have been completed while construction continues at the remaining locations. Unlike conventional systems that use recharge pits, wells and trenches, modular systems rely on pre-engineered underground modules to store and recharge rainwater.

The city also has 49 micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 2,275 KLD. Of these, 44 are operational and their treated water is being used to irrigate parks and green areas, while repairs are underway at the remaining five units.

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MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body is focusing on rainwater harvesting, modular rainwater harvesting systems and micro-STPs for water conservation. “Meanwhile, work on other projects is underway to prevent waterlogging in the city during the monsoon,” he said. Officials said repairs to the 181 rainwater harvesting structures and five non-operational micro-STPs are in the final stage.