MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks

The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road (GCR) with Huda City Centre (HCC)-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday. The MCG’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week.

Besides reducing congestion on GCR and the seven-kilometre long HCC-GCER, the 1.5-kilometre stretch, known as Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, will also provide an alternative route to St Thomas Marg, a heavily congested arterial road that links Genpact Chowk on GCR with Shaheed Hawaldar Singh Chowk located on HCC-GCER.

“The F&CC has approved the allotment of the tender to the contractor. Work on this project is likely to commence within the next two weeks,” said Satpal Singh, executive engineer, MCG.

All MCG projects costing between ₹1 crore- ₹3 crore need approval from the MCG’s F&CC, which comprises councillors and senior MCG officials.

The Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, on the GCR end, is located between South Point Mall and Parsvnath Exotica society, and at Dhani Chowk near Ardee Mall on Ambedkar Road on the other.

Dhani Chowk is located around three kilometres from the HCC Metro station and around four kilometres from GCER.

The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure. Besides reconstructing the four-lane road, MCG will also construct a footpath and install new streetlights along the stretch.

During an MCG House meeting in July last year, the idea to reconstruct Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg was brought up by MCG ward 31 councillor Kuldeep Bohra, the local councillor of the area.

The agenda was subsequently approved by the House.

“The MCG will develop the stretch as a model road (an arterial stretch that has the highest standard of civic amenities such as properly maintained roads, an abundance of street lights, proper drainage system, footpaths, and landscaped green belts). Despite its geographical importance, the stretch is pothole-ridden and in dire need of an upgrade. Once reconstructed, the stretch will provide relief to thousands of commuters and reduce traffic on several major roads surrounding it,” said Bohra.

Once ready, the Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, will be MCG’s first model road project to come to fruition. The MCG has come up with multiple proposals since November 2018 for developing stretches such as Hero Honda Chowk-Huda City Centre stretch via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk-Railway Station (along Old Railway Road), New Railway Road, Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk, and the Sector 4/9-9A dividing road, Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch, two stretches around South City 1, and stretches in sectors 55 and 56 into model roads.

