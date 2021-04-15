MCM to crack down on encroachments

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has decided to crack down on encroachments in areas under its jurisdiction, and gave violators a week to remove encroachments, failing which they were warned of action.

The newly formed MCM cautioned violators regarding encroachments for the first time since its constitution last December and said that teams of officials were constituted for conducting an anti-encroachment drive over the next two weeks. The teams will be handing over notices to violators on the spot and giving them a week to remove the encroachments, said officials.

“A meeting was held with enforcement team members and they were issued necessary guidelines. They will be conducting a special survey in the MCM area over a week’s time and give notice to encroachers concerned. If the encroachment is not removed despite the notice, then in the next week, a special campaign will be carried out by the MCM to remove all encroachments. Encroachment will not be tolerated under any circumstance,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), MCM.

MCM officials said that they have noticed encroachments mainly in sectors 81, 82, 83, 84, 92, 95, 102 and 110, besides the presence of unauthorised vegetable and fruit markets across the city. The MCM, earlier this week, demolished around 25 illegal structures with the help of earthmovers.

The MCM was formed by the Haryana government in December last year, following demands of residents in newer sectors and factory owners.

MCG removes encroachment near Sadar Bazar

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) removed encroachments between Bada Bazar, located next to Sadar Bazar, and Mor Chowk in Civil Lines on Thursday. MCG officials said that unauthorised vendors, illegally constructed ramps and temporary structures (shops) were removed during the drive taken on a two-kilometre-long stretch to ease traffic congestion in the area.

On April 8, a four-storey hardware store and two-storey plywood store were gutted following a major fire in the Bada Bazar area. Despite the Bhim Nagar fire station being located just three kilometres away, the fire department officials took up to 20 minutes to reach the blaze site as the market was heavily encroached and congested that proved to be a major obstacle for rescue operations.