Mercury set to rise over next week, air quality to improve

The temperature in the city is set to rise in the coming days, with the mercury expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius by next week, according to a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Gurugram was 38.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius. This was a slight drop in the maximum temperature, after the city recorded its highest maximum temperature in April, at 40.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The city had recorded its highest maximum temperature for the season so far on March 29, with the mercury hitting 40.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the weekly forecast of the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to gradually increase to 44 degrees Celsius by April 13. However, the minimum temperature will remain around 23 degrees Celsius. The forecast further predicted a possibility of rain or thunderstorm in Gurugram on April 13.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality entered the poor zone on Wednesday, recording an air quality index (AQI) of 258 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin. The air quality has deteriorated in the past two days, from moderate AQI, with a reading of 177, recorded on Monday.

VK Soni, head of environment monitoring and research centre, IMD, said, “Air quality in the Delhi-NCR is likely to improve in the coming days with AQI readings to be under the moderate category. Due to dust storms, air quality had been in the poor category, but now the dust is gradually settling, leading to improvement in air quality.”

As per the official bulletin for Delhi-NCR by Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category over the next few days. On Thursday and Friday, the air quality is likely to improve and remain in the poor to moderate category. On Thursday, the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 8-15 kmph and mainly clear sky, while on Friday, wind speeds are likely to reduce.