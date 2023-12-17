Mining mafia attack police in Nuh, two personnel hurt

Two police personnel were injured when miners illegally operating in the Aravallis at Nuh district allegedly used an excavator — a JCB loader — to lift and push aside their emergency response vehicle (ERV), officers aware of the case said on Sunday. The ERV was damaged from the front. (HT Photo)

Officers said the incident occurred at Hathan Gaon village in Nuh at around 6.30pm on Friday, when the policemen were carrying out a raid. The suspects allegedly anchored the excavator to lift the ERV — a Toyota Innova— and move it aside in a bid to escape, even as the policemen were sitting inside the vehicle. The front of the vehicle was damaged after it was hooked up by the hydraulic bucket of the excavator.

The injured police personnel, identified as head constable Lakhmi Chand, 40, and special police officer Mahesh Kumar, 37, were discharged from hospital on Saturday.

A senior police officer aware of the case, requesting anonymity, said the Bicchore police on Friday received input from the police control room that illegal mining was being carried out in the hills near Hathan, following which a team comprising sub-inspector Rajbir Kumar, and head constables Suresh Kumar, Vjay Pal and Charan Singh rushed to the spot.

“When the suspects saw the police, they tried to escape along with the contractor. Rajbir and his team seized an excavator, a tractor and two trolleys from the spot. However, the suspects managed to drive away two other excavators using a different route which is when Rajbir sought reinforcement,” said the officer.

Following this, another team comprising Lakhmi Chand and Mahesh Kumar rushed to the spot to assist Rajbir Kumar. The team drove up the hill to block the suspects, who were trying to flee, from the other side. “The ERV blocked the vehicle but suspects used the excavator to remove it and fled,” the officer added.

On Kumar’s complaint, a first information report was registered against at least 15-20 people under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 188 (disobedience or order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379 (theft), and 307 (attempt to murder), and other provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Mine and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act at Bichhore police station on Friday night.

Deputy superintendent of police (Punhana) Surender Singh said raids were being carried out at several places to arrest the suspects. “Identities of eight of the suspects involved in the incident have been ascertained. Multiple teams of crime branch have been pressed into action. They are trying to arrest the suspects,” he said.

Hathan Gaon in on the Haryana border with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and has long been a hotbed for illegal mining.

Anil Atwal, Nuh mining officer (additional charge), said multiple raids have been carried out in the area against illegal mining. “Almost 10 days ago, we carried out a raid and registered an FIR against illegal mining after seizing several vehicles,” Atwal said.

On July 19 last year, Surender Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Tauru, Nuh), died after he was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck involved in illegal mining on the hills in Pachgaon village, Tauru, where he had gone to stop the activity. The spot is about 64km from Hathan Gaon.