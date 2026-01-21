Minister reviews Gurugram roads, drainage, sewerage; flags pending projects
Review covered Sector 46 market DPR, Narsinghpur waterlogging plan involving four agencies, and sewerage issues in Begumpur Khatola.
Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Tuesday reviewed key civic infrastructure projects in Gurugram at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office, directing officials to complete all works on time and with quality.
The review focused on roads, drainage, and sewerage projects. The meeting was attended by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, HSIIDC Additional General Manager Arun Garg, and other officials.
Sector-wise proposals and long-pending issues, including waterlogging, sewer connectivity, and market redevelopment, were discussed. Dahiya said proposals have been moved for major works in Sector 46. “A proposal of ₹6.87 crore for the construction of the 18-metre road in Sector 46 is under process for administrative approval. The recarpeting work of 12-metre-wide roads, estimated at ₹2.49 crore, has already been approved. We have also sent a ₹29 lakh proposal for cleaning of the stormwater drain along the 18-metre road,” he said. A detailed project report of around ₹10 crore is being prepared for the overall development of the Sector 46 market.
On the Gadoli Road project, work will be executed in two phases. MCG will build the stretch from Pataudi Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, while HSIIDC will construct the road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway, with a one-year target.
A coordinated plan for Narsinghpur to tackle chronic waterlogging was reviewed. HSIIDC will construct a drain, NHAI a culvert, GMDA will convert an existing kutcha drain into a pucca drain, and MCG will lay a new sewer line up to the Khandsa MPS line.
Other issues discussed included sewerage problems in Begumpur Khatola, works on Tikli Road and the Gadoli cremation ground road, and identifying land for four vegetable markets.
Singh said roads, sewerage and drainage are essential services that must be improved in a planned and time-bound manner. He directed that sewerage and drainage cleaning and repairs be completed before road construction begins and asked officials to remove obstructive electricity and streetlight poles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.