Minor among three held from Delhi for robberies in Gurugram

Two men were arrested while a minor was apprehended on Saturday night from Delhi for committing robberies in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that three mobile phones, including the one looted from the driver, and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them. (Representational image)

Officers aware of the development said that the crime branch unit of DLF Phase 4 nabbed the trio from Sanjay Colony at Gwal Pahari following a complaint by an auto-rickshaw driver at Sector 56 police station. In his complaint submitted on Friday last week, he alleged that three suspects on a motorcycle had intercepted him near the Rajesh Pilot Chowk and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,600 cash a day earlier.

Following investigation, the suspects were identified and arrested. They were identified as Sanjay Kumar, 19, and Ajeet, 21, who police identified by just one name. The minor was aged about 16 years, police said.

“They worked as daily wage labourers in Gurugram and were familiar with the roads. They lived in a locality that borders the city,” he said.

Police said that three mobile phones, including the one looted from the driver, and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the suspects were sent to judicial custody on Monday.

