Minor siblings booked for sexual assault of 9-yr-old girl in F’bad

Two minor boys have been booked for penetrative sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl at their residence in Faridabad, police said on Thursday. The boys and their parents had expressed a desire to adopt the victim, but she revealed that the parents had physically assaulted her and the boys had sexually assaulted her on at least two occasions.

Police said a 12-wheeled truck was speeding when it hit Yadav’s motorcycle. (Shutterstock)

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“After counselling of the victim, an FIR was finally registered against the two siblings under section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on June 14,” said Inspector Mahabir, station house officer of NIT police station.

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, have not been detained with the investigation still ongoing, police said.

Police said the families of the accused and the victim know each other well and the boys’ parents had said they wanted to adopt her because they don’t have a girl child.

A senior police official aware of the investigation said that the boys’ parents had taken her to live with them at their residence on July 1. Both families live in Faridabad.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, on July 10, the boys’ father dropped her back home, saying they will take her away permanently only after the legal process for her adoption is completed,” he said, citing the complaint filed by the victim’s father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, on July 10, the boys’ father dropped her back home, saying they will take her away permanently only after the legal process for her adoption is completed,” he said, citing the complaint filed by the victim’s father. {{/usCountry}}

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After the man left, the victim allegedly broke down, eventually narrating her experience, said investigators quoted above added.

Based on the complaint, officials said the nine-year-old alleged that the parents of the two boys had physically assaulted her several times, forcing her to do daily chores such as mopping, sweeping, and washing utensils. The two minor boys, she further alleged, had sexually assaulted her in the night on at least two separate occasions between July 1 and 10.

SHO Mahabir said the victim had told her parents that the two boys forced her to consume some “medicine” at night after which she fell asleep and she found she had severe abdominal pain when she woke up in the morning.

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Later the same day, the girl’s parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the two boys and their parents, he said. Following this a medical examination of the victim was also conducted and the report is awaited.

Further investigation is on in the case. “Investigation was on in the case. Further action will be taken soon on the basis of the evidence and detailed medical reports on injuries,” the SHO added.