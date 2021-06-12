Monsoon preparedness: MCG pulls up executive engineers over failure to submit reports

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram pulled up its executive engineers over their failure to submit reports about monsoon preparations in their respective jurisdictions, officials said on Saturday.

MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja served the show-cause notices to all nine MCG executive engineers on Friday night over the pending reports on waterlogging points in their respective jurisdictions, along with possible solutions to resolve issues.

“It is a matter of regret that you neither responded to the message nor come present in the meeting with any proposal/suggestion/comments. In the meeting, you failed to answer the queries put to you on the matter. This act and conduct on your part for not responding to the matter, and attending the meeting without any preparation is an act of indiscipline, disobedience of the orders of a higher authority, and negligence in the discharge of your official duties, honestly and diligently,” read the notice issued by Ahuja, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

Ahuja set a seven-day deadline for the engineers to respond to the notices in writing, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated against them, he said.

A senior official with the engineering wing, requesting anonymity, said, “The executive engineers have already acted upon the MCG commissioner’s direction. Each of them visited major waterlogging points across their respective jurisdictions, with a special focus on the underpasses where the functioning of all motor pumps were checked. For this year’s monsoon, the MCG has taken the onus of waterlogging and will act as a nodal body for all matters related to it.”

The official cited above said that the engineers will put up details of their visits, along with the findings and solutions, in their reply to the notices.

Ahuja had directed the executive engineers on Wednesday to submit a report on waterlogging points and possible solutions to resolve the issues within a day. However, they were unable to share any details on Thursday, following which notices were issued.

“Under these orders, you (engineers) were required to put forward your opinion, observations, and experience with regard to the ways and means to mitigate the problem of waterlogging in Gurugram during the monsoon season,” the notice read.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will arrive in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, 15 days earlier than usual.