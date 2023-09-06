More curbs, checkpoints in Gurugram’s new traffic advisory

The Gurugram traffic police issued a fresh advisory about route diversion on Wednesday, advising all residents who need to catch a flight or reach the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to use the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road from midnight of September 7 to midnight of September 10 due to the G20 summit in Delhi, as it modified the previously announced traffic diversion and increased the number of checkpoints.

A long traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower flyover in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), those who need to get to IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) should take the National Highway (NH) 48 from Rajiv Chowk to Iffco Chowk.

“Flyers are advised to take Old Delhi-Gurugram Road from Iffco Chowk to reach Urban Extension Road-II via Dundahera and Kapashera to climb on the service lane of NH 48 and then take the T3 terminal road,” he said.

“To get to T1, commuters should take the route from Rajiv Chowk to the T3 terminal road. After that, commuters can return to the Sanjay intersection via the NH 48 service lane if they need to go to Ullan Batar Marg,” he added.

According to the DCP, only emergency vehicles such as ambulances or the fire brigade will be permitted to enter Delhi from the Rajokri border.

“Essential commodities category vehicles and passenger buses can travel to Delhi via the MG Road from Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur and then to Aya Nagar in Delhi,” he said.

Previously, only essential commodities category vehicles were allowed to travel to Delhi via the NH 48, while heavy and medium goods vehicles were not. These detours and restrictions will be in effect from September 7 to September 10.

The Gurugram police previously issued a traffic advisory on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police have increased the number of nakas, or traffic checkpoints, from 13 to 20.

“There will be more than 350 traffic and police personnel deployed on these checkpoints in two shifts to ensure that no barred category vehicle comes on the NH 48 to travel towards Delhi,” he said, adding that traffic diversions will begin at midnight on September 7 from Kapriwas on NH-48.

Vij said they were constantly coordinating with the Delhi police and other security agencies involved in providing security to the G20 Summit to ensure safe passage for delegates.