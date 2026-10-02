Motorcycle with 126 pending fines amounting to 10.3 lakh impounded in Gurugram

Gurugram: Traffic police impounded a motorcycle during a routine checking drive in Udyog Vihar area on Wednesday after finding 126 pending challans amounting to ₹10.30 lakh

Traffic police officials said the motorcycle did not have a front registration number plate, which the owner had failed to install despite repeated fines. (HT Photo)

Police said the motorcycle was several years old and the outstanding fine was estimated to be at least 50 times its current value. Most of the challans were issued for traffic violations, including riding without a helmet, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and riding without a number plate.

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Traffic police officials said the motorcycle did not have a front registration number plate, which the owner had failed to install despite repeated challans.

Investigators said the traffic police team led by assistant sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, zonal officer, Udyog Vihar, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive when they stopped the motorcycle and asked the rider to produce its documents.The rider failed to produce the insurance, PUC certificate, registration certificate (RC) or driving license.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said the team entered the motorcycle’s registration number into their hand-held challan device.

“It displayed a list of 126 challans issued on various dates under multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that were pending for payment against the motorcycle. The total outstanding fine was calculated to be ₹10.30 lakh,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the motorcycle was impounded and taken to a designated parking facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the motorcycle was impounded and taken to a designated parking facility. {{/usCountry}}

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Traffic police officials said special enforcement drives were being conducted against motorists with long pending challans and owners were being advised to clear their outstanding dues.