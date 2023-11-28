Moving car catches fire at Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk flyover, none hurt

A moving car caught fire on the NH-48 flyover above Iffco Chowk while it was travelling towards Delhi on Monday evening. The family members who were inside the vehicle managed to escape unhurt, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at around 3.30pm, affecting traffic. (HT Photo)

Police said that the incident took place at about 3.30pm when a man, two women and a minor were travelling in the car, a Renault Triber (CNG), to reach Jhajjar from Gurugram.

Police said that the man slowed down the car soon after smoke started billowing from the engine. He somehow managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the side of the road and all of them got out. Soon the car was completely engulfed in flames, they added.

Investigators said that the incident caused a traffic snarl on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of the expressway for almost 15 minutes. The firefighters reached the spot and doused the flame, but the car was completely gutted, they added.

Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer of the Sector-17/18 police station, said that the charred car was immediately removed from the spot. “No one has arrived to submit any complaint yet. It is also unclear that how the fire was sparked,” he said.

