Mucormycosis cases on the rise in the city

Private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients are reporting a surge in mucormycosis (black fungus infections) cases, with five hospitals reporting at least six cases each over the past week. The health department does not have a record of these cases at present.

Mucormycosis arises due to indiscriminate consumption of steroids during treatment. Excessive use of steroids during the Covid-19 treatment escalates blood sugar in the body and weakens the immune system, according to doctors.

“The trend of black fungus cases is on an upward trajectory. It is a serious concern because those who have recovered from Covid-19 and have co-morbidities, diabetes, in particular, are at risk. They already have a weakened immunity as they have been treated with steroids,” said Dr Atul Mittal, director, otorhinolaryngology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, who has come across at least six cases in the last three days, including one in an active Covid-19 patient. The hospital has opened a dedicated mucormycosis clinic to handle cases.

Due to many Covid-19 patients, who are mild to moderately ill, consuming steroids for treatment without any consultation with the doctors, doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences –Rohtak (PGIMS) on May 6 revised their treatment protocol by limiting steroid consumption during the early phase of infection.

Dr Dhruv Chaudhary, state nodal officer for Covid-19 cases, who is a respiratory and lung disease specialist at PGIMS-Rohtak, said, “Excessive use of steroids use without consultation can be harmful. People, however, take steroids based on the recommendation from family members or a recovered patient. It not only leads to diabetes but other infections, too, like mucormycosis. Therefore, in the treatment protocol, we have introduced steroid administration only after the fifth or seventh day, based on symptoms.”

If left untreated, mucormycosis can spread to the bloodstream, reach the brain and heart, eat the tissue, and spread to the blood vessels. “As a result, the blood supply is cut off and the tissue is deprived of oxygen. It also invades the nerves and arteries causing progressive necrosis of tissue which turns it dead and black. It makes the disease life-threatening,” said Mittal.

Common symptoms associated with the black fungus disease are headache, facial pain, nasal congestion, loss of vision or eye pain, swelling of the cheeks and eyes, and black crust in the nose. The disease has to be treated surgically, for the removal of dead and infected tissues, following which anti-fungal therapy has to be undertaken.

Dr Amitabh Malik, chief, ENT department, Paras Hospital, Gurugram, said at least nine cases were reported to him in the last three days. He operated on two non-diabetic patients in their 30s who developed the black fungus infection.

Dr Manjeeta Nath Das, consultant- internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, said that over six cases have been reported at their facility.

Dr Sameer Kaushal, head of ophthalmology, Artemis Hospital, who is currently treating at least four cases, said, “Last year, only a few cases were reported. During the peak, not more than four cases were reported. But this time, the magnitude of Covid-19 surge has increased as a result of which black fungus infection is also on the rise. Even the medicine which is used to treat the illness is in short supply,” said Kaushal.

