Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Municipal body seals 25 shops in Manesar for lack of permission from authorities
gurugram news

Municipal body seals 25 shops in Manesar for lack of permission from authorities

The owners have agreed to take requisite permission for regularization of the shops. The shops will remain sealed as long as they don’t get the permission
Around 20 members of the enforcement team of the municipal corporation and police personnel from Gurugram police took part in the anti-encroachment drive. (Sourced)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday sealed 25 shops in three areas in Sikanderpur Barha village in Sector 85. Officials said the shops were built in violation of rules and without any permission from the authorities. The shops were built in a line along the sector dividing road in Sector 85.

R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) said, “Shopkeepers, who had taken these shops on rent, were allowed to shift their belongings. The owners have agreed to take requisite permission for regularization of the shops. They will remain sealed as long as they don’t get the permission,” said Bhath.

Around 20 members of the enforcement team of the municipal corporation and police personnel from Gurugram police took part in the anti-encroachment drive.

Bhath also said that they have conducted surveys in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Manesar municipal corporation and identified violators, against whom action will be taken soon. “The property owners in Manesar must follow urban rules as they are now under the jurisdiction of a municipal body,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP