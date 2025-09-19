Music firm owner booked for abetment as caretaker dies by suicide

Police have booked two people including the owner of a music firm for abetment after caretaker of their apartment in Sector 108 allegedly died by suicide after sending a video to his wife alleging harassment, police said on Thursday. Officials said that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

The apartment is one of the five properties in the Sobha City society in Sector 108 registered in the name of the decades old firm well known for producing Bollywood as well as devotional songs.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the deceased was a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi and was working for the firm for more than 20 years.

“He had sent a video to his wife before suicide that the two people including the owner of the firm were harassing him and he was extremely upset. However, nothing was mentioned in the video about what atrocities had taken place with him,” he said.

Turan said that the incident probably took place on Tuesday night and after he didn’t return home, family members grew worried and tried to contact him.

“Police reached the apartment after being informed by his wife and recovered his body,” he said, adding that investigation was going on the case and police are in possession of the video of the deceased.

On the wife’s complaint, an abetment to suicide case was registered against two people including the firm owner at Bajghera police station on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, said officials.