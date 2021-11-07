Gurugram Namaz row: Religious events should be held inside places of worship, says Haryana home minister Anil Vij

Days after attempts were made to disrupt Friday Namaz in Haryana's Gurugram on October 29, state home minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that people should hold their religious events inside the respective places of worship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thirty-five people, associated with different Hindu groups, were briefly detained by the police for allegedly gathering to disrupt Namaz in sector 12 in Gurugram on October 29. They were seen raising religious slogans and appealed to the district administration to take action against anyone offering prayers in the open.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala on Sunday, Anil Vij said, “Everyone has their religious events. They should be held in their respective places of worship." Vij added that such events should not take place on the streets without the permission of the administration.

The Haryana home minister's remarks came two days after members of Hindu groups organised a Govardhan Puja in sector 12 on Friday, where Muslims used to offer Namaz every week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who was a part of Friday's Puja, objected to anyone occupying a public place to offer prayers.

"If people from different religions, faiths and sects keep occupying open public spaces on one day every week, it will result in blockade of all the roads and parks," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that blocking roads is not part of any religion and people have the first right to roads.

In 2018, thirty-seven sites in Gurgram were designated by the administration to offer Friday Namaz, leading to protests from Hindu groups. Few months back, a group started protesting against offering of prayers in the open, following which there have been demonstrations since October, according to PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Muslim community, said on Friday that it has decided to not offer prayers at the sector-12 site due to objections raised by the residents along with the recent protests held, Hindustan Times reported. To resolve the problem, a delegation of the Muslim community said that it has agreed to take up spaces on rent and urged for help from the district authorities.