NCRTC proposes change in RRTS alignment, to take it along Delhi Gurgaon e-way

In a move that could delay the proposed 107km Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) project between Delhi, Gurugram and Behror, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency constructing the corridor, has moved a proposal to change the alignment of the Gurugram-SNB section to take it along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, officials in the know of the matter said. RRTS pillars on the old Delhi-Gurugram road near Atul Kataria Chowk on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the proposed plan, the alignment will be from Aerocity to Rajiv Chowk via Cyber City along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway instead of the earlier alignment which passed through Kapashera, Udyog Vihar, Atul Kataria Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Signature Tower and Rajiv Chowk.

This new alignment, if approved, is likely to benefit a large population living along the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and in Old Gurugram, which has been waiting for both the Metro and Rapid Rail projects since the past several years.

The NCRTC plans to construct the RRTS corridor in three phases. In the first phase, a 107km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (SNB) Urban Complex -- just ahead of Bawal in Haryana -- passing through Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari will be constructed.

In the second phase, the line would be extended from SNB to Sotanala, passing through Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror and, in the third phase, the stretch from SNB to Alwar will be constructed, showed the information shared by Haryana government in May this year, when it approved the project.

However, on August 30, 2023, Anil Kumar Shrangarya , director, projects, NCRTC, wrote to Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited said,”The approved RRTS alignment between Aerocity and Rajiv Chowk passes through Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sector 16 station. However, secretary, MOHUA [ministry of housing and urban affairs] had desired to examine the option of taking the alignment via Cyber City-Iffco Chowk.”

“Since the earlier proposal of taking RRTS elevated alignment via Cyber City was not agreed by NHAI in 2017-18, the present proposal and alignment was discussed with NHAI in detail,” the letter further said.

It added that in a meeting of NHAI chairman managing director of NCRTC on August 24, 2023, NHAI agreed to resolve the remaining issues, provided that issues of right of way and availability of land is addressed.

The issues identified by the NCRTC in this letter include the presence of heavy duty electricity lines along the proposed alignment and requirement of private and licensed land along Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

The NCRTC letter further said the corporation plans to construct an underground station at Cyber City and for that, a 6500 square metre land was required. It also planned to build an elevated station at Iffco Chowk and for that too land is required from private owners and state government agencies.

When asked about the proposed change in alignment, Karan Singh, director (operations and business development), HMRTC, said a proposal to change the alignment is under discussion but nothing has been finalised yet.

The NCRTC declined to comment on the matter.

