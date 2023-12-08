New boosting station commissioned in Gurugram, to resolve water supply crisis

A new water boosting station was commissioned in the city on Thursday that will ensure proper water supply to Ashok Vihar, Sheetala Colony, Gurugram urban village and several neighbouring areas, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Sudhir Singla, who represents Gurugram assembly seat, inaugurated the boosting station.

They said that the pumping capacity of the boosting station is almost 600,000 litres, which will ensure proper supply water up to a distance of 900 metres.

As per officials, it will ease the pressure created on the water supply pipeline due to rapid increase in population in all these areas and the need to improve the infrastructure that was needed for the last few years.

They added that every year groundwater level in Gurugram is receding by a speed of one metre, which is further aggravated by rapid population growth as residents opt for illegal boring to get constant water supply.

As per the officials, the pumping station will cater to the needs of the areas for at least five to 10 years. Officials said that till now they were facing problems related to timely and adequate water supply.

Singla said that in 2009, the groundwater level was at 25.74 metres, which went down to 36 metres in 2018. “We need to become serious on conserving water,” he said.