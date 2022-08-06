Home / Cities / Gurugram News / New cap set: Maximum four passengers can ride a shared auto from next week

New cap set: Maximum four passengers can ride a shared auto from next week

gurugram news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Gurugram traffic police have imposed a cap on the number of passengers allowed in shared autorickshaws
Gurugram, India - Aug. 5, 2022: Hailing shared autorickshaws may soon become difficult in Gurugram as the Gurugram traffic police have put a cap on the maximum number of passengers that three-wheelers can ferry in the city. On Friday, the traffic police directed auto unions and autorickshaw drivers to remove the passenger seat located on the sides of the driver’s seat and the one right behind in Gurugram, India, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Pics for Kartik Story) (Hindustan Times)
Gurugram, India - Aug. 5, 2022: Hailing shared autorickshaws may soon become difficult in Gurugram as the Gurugram traffic police have put a cap on the maximum number of passengers that three-wheelers can ferry in the city. On Friday, the traffic police directed auto unions and autorickshaw drivers to remove the passenger seat located on the sides of the driver’s seat and the one right behind in Gurugram, India, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Pics for Kartik Story) (Hindustan Times)
ByKartik Kumar

Gurugram traffic police have imposed a cap on the number of passengers allowed in shared autorickshaws. Beginning August 12, a maximum of four passengers will be allowed to travel at one time in shared autos, officials informed.

Traffic police on Friday asked auto unions and drivers to remove additional passenger seats next to and behind the driver. Drivers have a week to comply with the order, failing which traffic police will act against them and even impound their vehicles.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram, held a meeting with auto unions and shared autorickshaw drivers regarding the matter at the Traffic Tower in Sushant Lok 1 on Tuesday and subsequently issued the directions on Friday.

“Several incidents of people falling out of moving vehicles and injuring themselves were reported recently because passengers travel precariously in shared autos. We have asked auto unions and drivers to limit the total number of passengers to four and modify their vehicles accordingly to avoid fatalities,” he said.

He said that traffic police will start issuing challans to shared autorickshaw drivers after a week for carrying more than the seating capacity, carrying a person outside the body of a vehicle, and obstruction of control of the driver by a passenger, each of which will incur an initial fine of 500 and a subsequent fine of 1500. He added that regular autos will continue to have a maximum cap of three passengers.

Representatives of auto unions said that they have asked shared autorickshaw drivers across the city to comply with the order. “We support the decision as there have been several recent cases of overfilled shared autos meeting with accidents. Three passengers who were hanging on the side of one such vehicle died last month in Mewat,” said Yogesh Sharma, general secretary, Haryana auto chalak sanghatan.

However, Sharma said that the union will approach traffic police to increase the cap on the total number of passengers. “In comparison to e-autos, CNG, or petrol-based autos, shared autorickshaw can easily accommodate six passengers. We will request the traffic police to increase the cap on the total number of passengers,” Sharma said.

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) data (till April 1, 2022), there are around 33,600 autorickshaws running across the city. According to auto unions, 8,500 of these operate as shared autos on routes such as Golf Course Road, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar, and Sohna Road. Depending on distance, rates for travelling in shared autos vary from 10 to 30.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, said, “Ideally, autorickshaw network in Gurugram needs to be evolved, similar to Delhi, where shared autorickshaws are fewer in number as compared to CNG three-wheelers. The structural design of shared autorickshaws needs to be tested properly, and new safety guidelines need to be introduced accordingly.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kartik Kumar

    Kartik Kumar is a correspondent with the Hindustan Times and has covered beats such as crime, transport, health and consumer courts. Kartik currently covers municipal corporation, Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Participants of the workshop (Sourced)

    That million-dollar smile can be yours, courtesy KGMU

    The million-dollar smile of Bollywood stars that charms one and all will soon be available to people in Lucknow. The King George's Medical University's conservative dentistry department is planning to introduce a smile-correction facility with cosmetic and aesthetic procedures at affordable cost. Such procedures cost over Rs 10,000 per tooth and are available in select cities in the country.

  • HT Image

    Over 2 months after woman alleged she was molested on Delhi Metro, 2 held

    Over two months after a 25-year-old journalist took to social media alleging molestation and abuse by two men aboard a Delhi Metro train, police said they have arrested both the men. On May 3, the woman had tweeted that a man touched her inappropriately while boarding the Metro, and when she confronted him, he abused her. The woman alleged that the man's friend then joined him in abusing her.

  • n July 2018, the Wave City Centre homebuyers’ association filed a petition against Wave Megacity Centre Private Limited seeking relief and compensation. (HT photo)

    Consumer panel directs Wave Group to refund homebuyers

    The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has asked the Wave Group's Wave Mega City Centre to refund the investment made by at least 34 homebuyers, who had bought flats in Amore housing project in Noida's Sector 32, which the developer failed to deliver even after seven years from the proposed date of hand over of the dwelling units.

  • HT Image

    Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school

    New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.

  • HT Image

    Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases

    New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out