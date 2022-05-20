‘New Maruti plant in Kharkhoda to make 1 million cars by 2028’
Maruti Suzuki’s car plant in Kharkhoda will aim to achieve full production capacity of 1 million cars per annum in 2028, RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), said on Friday at a press conference on the sidelines of the land agreement signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) and MSIL to set up car and motorcycle plants at IMT Kharkhoda. He added that the Gurugram plant will continue production until then.
“Production at Gurugram plant will continue till the Kharkhoda plant achieves full capacity in 2028. Right now, the area around the Gurugram plant has become fully residential and our priority is to run operations without disturbing the neighbours,” according to Bhargava.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the industries portfolio, and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala also attended the press conference.
Khattar asked Maruti Suzuki India Limited to shift its corporate headquarters from Delhi to Gurugram, as the automaker had a major presence in Haryana and numerous auto companies had already shifted their headquarters to the state.
“We would also like MSIL to start venturing into real estate and set up projects in this sector and also invest in the proposed Global City project in Gurugram,” he said.
When asked about the state government’s efforts to ensure Maruti Suzuki India Limited remained in Haryana, Khattar said that a competitive business environment, the government’s support and Kharkhoda’s strategic location helped Maruti Suzuki India Limited make this decision.
Echoing similar sentiments, Bhargava said, “Maruti Suzuki purchased land in Kharkhoda to set up its new plant due to the better environment in the state,” he said.
The CM also said HSIIDC had also allotted 1,000 small plots to smaller units in Kharkhoda, which will play a key role in developing the industrial ecosystem of the township.
“We have also changed the land enhancement policy of the state to give relief to industrialists. The state government has fixed the limit of enhancement fee. The government will bear the amount over the expected fee, and, under this policy, the government has auctioned plots worth ₹15,000 crore to industrial units,” according to Khattar.
The chief minister also said that the government has set a target for creating employment opportunities for 200,000 people in the state every year.
-
Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant ‘malpractices’ probe handed over to crime branch
PUNE The Pune police have transferred the kidney transplant malpractice case involving Ruby Hall Clinic to the crime branch unit on Thursday. After the FIR was registered last week based on the order from a court, the case was being probed by the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR names 15 persons, and the police so far have arrested two middlemen Ravi Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gathne (36), both residents of Pune.
-
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today
Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20). The party's city unit president, Jagdish Mulik, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP's poll preparations.
-
IISER undertakes teachers’ training to encourage innovation at student level
PUNE A 10-day teachers' development workshop, under the iRISE (Inspiring India in Research, Innovation and STEM Education) programme, is currently underway at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. The phase 2 batch was inaugurated on Thursday by professor Jayant Udagonkar, director, IISER Pune; and Vishal Solanki, DDG and director of, YASHADA. During the 10-day workshop, teachers will be introduced to concepts of STEM education, process innovation, and cascade training modules.
-
Robots serve food to diners at recently opened Noida restaurant
Robots serving food at a restaurant may look like a scene straight out of a sci-fi film but it has been made a reality at a recently opened eatery in Noida's Sector 104. Run by Jaipur-based firm TLC Hospitality, which opened the first branch of the eatery in Jaipur in 2019, the restaurant serves various cuisines and is being touted as Noida's first robot-assisted restaurant.
-
ICMR selects six GIMS students for short-term studentship programme
Noida: The Indian Council of Medical Research has selected six students for its short-term studentship programme from Government Institute of Medical Sciences. A total of 1,531 students have been selected for the programme from various medical colleges across the country this year. This programme was initiated by ICMR in 1979 in order to promote interest and aptitude for research among medical undergraduates.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics