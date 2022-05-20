‘New Maruti plant in Kharkhoda to make 1 million cars by 2028’

Maruti Suzuki’s car plant in Kharkhoda will aim to achieve full production capacity of 1 million cars per annum in 2028, RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), said on Friday at a press conference on the sidelines of the land agreement signed between Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) and MSIL to set up car and motorcycle plants at IMT Kharkhoda. He added that the Gurugram plant will continue production until then.

“Production at Gurugram plant will continue till the Kharkhoda plant achieves full capacity in 2028. Right now, the area around the Gurugram plant has become fully residential and our priority is to run operations without disturbing the neighbours,” according to Bhargava.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the industries portfolio, and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala also attended the press conference.

Khattar asked Maruti Suzuki India Limited to shift its corporate headquarters from Delhi to Gurugram, as the automaker had a major presence in Haryana and numerous auto companies had already shifted their headquarters to the state.

“We would also like MSIL to start venturing into real estate and set up projects in this sector and also invest in the proposed Global City project in Gurugram,” he said.

When asked about the state government’s efforts to ensure Maruti Suzuki India Limited remained in Haryana, Khattar said that a competitive business environment, the government’s support and Kharkhoda’s strategic location helped Maruti Suzuki India Limited make this decision.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bhargava said, “Maruti Suzuki purchased land in Kharkhoda to set up its new plant due to the better environment in the state,” he said.

The CM also said HSIIDC had also allotted 1,000 small plots to smaller units in Kharkhoda, which will play a key role in developing the industrial ecosystem of the township.

“We have also changed the land enhancement policy of the state to give relief to industrialists. The state government has fixed the limit of enhancement fee. The government will bear the amount over the expected fee, and, under this policy, the government has auctioned plots worth ₹15,000 crore to industrial units,” according to Khattar.

The chief minister also said that the government has set a target for creating employment opportunities for 200,000 people in the state every year.

