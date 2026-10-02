NHAI completes DPR for proposed elevated MG Road corridor till Andheria Mor

Gurugram: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of an elevated section of MG Road from the Haryana border to Anderia Morh in Delhi.

The Haryana section of MG road, from Iffco Chowk to Haryana border, is around 5 km long, while the stretch from Haryana border to Andheria Morh is around 8.5 km. (HT Archive)

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It has also appointed a consultant to prepare a feasibility report for upgrading the MG road stretch in Gururgam. NHAI officials said they are exploring ways to connect MG road directly with Delhi Gurgaon Expressway so that traffic heading towards Manesar and Jaipur can enter the highway seamlessly.

The Haryana section of MG road, from Iffco Chowk to Haryana border, is around 5 km long, while the stretch from Haryana border to Andheria Morh is around 8.5 km.

“We have prepared a DPR for upgrading the Delhi section of the MG road. The elevated section would be around 4.5 km, while the remaining stretch would be at grade. The project cost is estimated at around ₹980 crore. The project received internal approvals and will now be sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for final approval, after which tenders will be floated,” said a senior NHAI official.

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{{^usCountry}} For the Gurugram section, NHAI has asked the consultant to examine the feasibility of widening the road and constructing elevated sections wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Gurugram section, NHAI has asked the consultant to examine the feasibility of widening the road and constructing elevated sections wherever possible. {{/usCountry}}

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“The space is limited on the Gurugram section and there are also metro stations along the road, which pose a challenge. We have asked the consultant to examine all options to reduce congestion on the road,” the official said, adding that a traffic survey will also be conducted to assess the exact traffic volume on the highway.

Currently, the Gurugram section of MG road is maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which had taken over its upkeep from Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana.

In March, the ministry assigned the responsibility of MG road to the NHAI and designated it as a highway.

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MG road, particularly Iffco Chowk, witnesses heavy congestion during peak hours. Last week, GMDA CEO PC Meena visited the Gurugram stretch and directed officials to examine redevelopment of Iffco Chowk, construction of an FOB near the malls and a grade separator near Sikanderpur.

“MG road is a very busy stretch and the GMDA has been working to improve it. If NHAI takes up its development along the entire stretch, it would be a positive development,” a senior GMDA official said.