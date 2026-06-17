NHAI identifies land needed for two flyovers at Rajiv Chowk

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has prepared a draft feasibility report listing the land required from various government agencies for the construction of two proposed flyovers at the intersection of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Sohna Highway at Rajiv Chowk, officials said on Tuesday. A senior NHAI official said they have identified land around Rajiv Chowk and need about 3.05 hectares for the proposed project. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior NHAI official said they have identified land around Rajiv Chowk and need about 3.05 hectares for the proposed project.

According to the report, the NHAI requires 0.8936 hectares of land owned by department of animal husbandry, 0.829 hectares from the existing green belt, and 0.7335 hectares from land belonging to the department of telecommunications (DoT). The project will also require 0.2112 hectares from an adjoining plot owned by the Haryana government, 0.2055 hectares from Air Force land, and 0.18325 hectares from Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

“The proposal will be sent to the Haryana government soon,” the NHAI official said.

According to officials, the plan includes construction of a flyover from Sohna Road that would slightly traverse towards the Hero Honda Chowk side and turn towards Delhi, allowing vehicles to move seamlessly from Sohna Road to Delhi. Another flyover will start from Sector 32, allowing vehicles to move smoothly towards Sohna Highway.

“These flyovers will help the vehicles on both sides to avoid traffic congestion and move with ease on both highways. Currently, vehicles from Sohna to the Delhi side have to wait at the traffic signal, causing traffic jams. Vehicles going towards the Sohna highway from the Delhi-Jaipur highway also get stuck due to merging of traffic,” said the NHAI official.