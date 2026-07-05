Four accident-prone connecting corridors to the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway, at Jharsa, Atlas, Iffco Chowk and Sector 33, have undergone a safety revamp over the past four months following inspections by the district’s Road Safety Committee (DRSC) in February, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI revamps four accident-prone NH-48 links in Gurugram after safety audit

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The locations were identified as “high-risk stretches” during a safety audit that flagged unregulated median openings, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure, faded road markings and missing signage. The action taken report (ATR), covering work carried out between March and June, details improvements and pending measures.

Officials said low-cost measures such as improved signage, streetlights and footpath repairs began within a month of the audit, while medium-term works, including alternate parking facilities and speed-calming measures, commenced in June.

At Jharsa Chowk, where seven people died in three fatal crashes between 2023 and 2025, concrete barriers have been installed at expressway access points, while road markings, signage and illumination under the flyover have been improved, the ATR states. During the February inspection, officials found that 10 crashes on the stretch were largely rear-end collisions and that non-functional lights made night travel particularly unsafe.

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{{^usCountry}} “Lane markings have been provided on the main carriageway and approach roads to ensure discipline among commuters. Other speed-calming measures like installing zig-zag barricades in service lanes and providing retro-reflective roadway indicators along medians and curves are also planned,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lane markings have been provided on the main carriageway and approach roads to ensure discipline among commuters. Other speed-calming measures like installing zig-zag barricades in service lanes and providing retro-reflective roadway indicators along medians and curves are also planned,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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At Atlas Chowk, where seven people died in six fatal crashes, delineators, warning signboards and resurfacing have been completed, while transverse bar markings and ghost island pavement markings remain pending.

The ATR said Iffco Chowk and Sector 33 will get dedicated bus bays, truck lay-bys and off-road parking as long-term measures. “Following a feasibility study on the design and placement of bus stops, the required work will be taken up by the civic bodies. Process of installing a footover bridge, guardrails, and traffic calming measures for a safe pedestrian walkway is already underway,” the official said. The report added that crash barriers have been repaired, while speed detection cameras and electronic enforcement systems remain under consideration. Officials also plan enforcement drives against wrong-side driving, improper parking and overspeeding.

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Officials said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will execute pending works, including bus stops, truck lay-bys, emergency parking and drainage improvements, at Iffco Chowk and Sector 33.