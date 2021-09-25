Home / Cities / Gurugram News / NHAI sets June 22 deadline for Sohna Road project
According to NHAI officials, work on Phase 2 of the Sohna Road, beyond Badshahpur and Sohna, is 70% complete while the work on an elevated road between Subash Chowk and Badshahpur is 55% completed. The new deadline was fixed after the assessment. (HT Archive)
NHAI sets June 22 deadline for Sohna Road project

According to NHAI officials, the previous deadline of July 2021 for the Sohna Road project could not be met due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and ban on construction to control pollution
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:09 PM IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Saturday set a June 2022 deadline for the two phases of the Sohna Road project, after work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

PK Kaushik, project director, NHAI, who took over the project last month, said that the previous deadline of July 2021 could not be met due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and ban on construction to control pollution. “An assessment of the work carried out on the project has been done and we have set a new deadline of June 2022 to complete this work. All efforts would be made to ensure the project is completed,” he said.

The review and subsequent deadline revision come in the backdrop of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari directing officials to expedite work on the project during a review of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

According to NHAI officials, work on Phase 2 of the Sohna Road, beyond Badshahpur and Sohna, is 70% complete while the work on an elevated road between Subash Chowk and Badshahpur is 55% completed. “We will focus on monitoring the work and hold regular meetings to ensure pace of work does not slow down,” Kaushik said.

The first part of the project, across 21.66 kilometres, comprises an underpass (Rajiv Chowk to Subhash Chowk) and an elevated road (Subhash Chowk to Badshahpur). The second part involves the expansion of a 12.72-kilometre road from Badshahpur to Sohna, which will involve the construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings.

