The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will float tenders for two flyovers at Rajiv Chowk in March 2027 after resolving land issues, district administration officials said on Wednesday, citing information shared at the 12th district coordination meeting.

NHAI to float tenders for two flyovers at Rajiv Chowk in 2027

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The alignment plan was also discussed. One elevated corridor will start from the service road on the Delhi side towards Sohna, while the other will run from Sohna Road towards the Delhi side, adding lanes to facilitate signal-free travel.

A district administration official who attended the meeting, asking not to be named, said, “The issue relating to the land of department of telecommunications was being resolved and tenders for the project are likely to be floated by March 2027.”

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) spokesperson said the meeting was chaired by DS Dhesi, principal advisor (urban development) of Haryana, at the Mini-Secretariat. NHAI also proposed shutting the underground non-motorised transport (NMT) facility at Rajiv Chowk, citing low utilisation and safety concerns arising from waterlogging during the monsoon.

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{{^usCountry}} An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said other road projects were also reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said other road projects were also reviewed. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhesi was informed that most of the Gurugram, Pataudi and Rewari highway would be completed by September.

“Only two major structures will remain and these will be completed by next year,” the official cited above said, asking not to be named.

During a review of air-pollution measures, Dhesi was informed that six additional monitoring stations would be installed at Maharana Pratap Swaran Jayanti Park in Sector 29, WTP Basai, Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22, SGT University, KR Mangalam University and Starex University by December.

Dhesi also directed that footpaths be built within about a 500-metre radius of the two Sector 29 Metro stations. Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) administrator Vaishali Singh said the designs were being prepared with the Raahgiri Foundation.

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“All agencies concerned must give priority to pedestrian safety and ensure that footpaths across Gurugram provide safe, continuous and obstruction-free movement,” Dhesi said.

Dhesi also directed that 436 bigha of land restored to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), following Supreme Court directions, on both sides of the Gurugram-Faridabad Road be used to increase green cover.