NHAI starts work on linking Dwarka E-way and Rewari Pataudi Hwy

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) commenced work on a new 183-meter-long, two-lane flyover connecting the Dwarka expressway with the under-construction Gurugram Rewari highway near the intersection of Old Pataudi Road and Dwarka expressway, said officials. The project, which started on Friday, is expected to be completed by March 2025, they added. Ongoing construction work of the flyover connecting Dwarka Expressway to Pataudi Road going on near sector-88A in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

NHAI officials said that the flyover will allow seamless movement of high-speed traffic coming from Delhi on the Dwarka expressway and merging onto the Rewari Pataudi Highway. “The flyover is part of the overall Gurugram Rewari highway project. We are targeting to complete this road by December this year, but this flyover will be built by March next year as an overhead high-tension power line must be shifted for this structure’s construction. It is likely to take three to four months for this shifting but till then we will complete the work on the ground,” said project director, NHAI (Gurugram Rewari Project Implementation Unit) Yogesh Tilak.

The flyover will feature two lanes, be 11 meters wide, and will be unidirectional. Tilak added, “Till the time the flyover is constructed, the commuters will have to take a U-turn at the intersection of Gurugram Pataudi road and Dwarka expressway to move towards Wazirpur, Pataudi, and Rewari.”

A project official on site noted that additional time might be required for construction due to the high-speed traffic on the Dwarka expressway, and efforts will be made to ensure that traffic movement is not disrupted during the construction phase.

The Gurugram Rewari national highway, under construction since 2020 at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore, has faced delays due to issues such as tree cutting, removal of encroachments, and land-related litigation. Initially scheduled for completion in 2022, most of these issues have now been resolved, said an NHAI official, and the project is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

A senior official from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) mentioned that the construction of this flyover, along with the proposed elevated road on Southern Peripheral Road and the newly constructed underpass on Dwarka expressway near Basai, will significantly ease traffic movement in developing sectors of the city and improve connectivity with neighboring towns such as Farukhnagar, Pataudi, Rewari, and Sohna.