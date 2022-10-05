Nigerian national held with heroin in Gurugram

A 28-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from near the Kherki Daula toll plaza for allegedly smuggling 160grams heroin on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Police added the suspect was going to hand over the contraband to a person at a liquor shop near the toll plaza.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a crime branch team headed by sub-inspector Amit Kumar had received intelligence input about a foreign national involved in smuggling contraband after which the suspect, identified as Fernando Benz, was apprehended.

“Benz was allegedly involved in smuggling drugs in Gurugram from Delhi. He was staying in Dwarka,” ACP Sangwan said.

Interrogations have revealed that Benz had been staying illegally in India since his visa expired on January 13 this year, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against Benz at Kherki Daula police station on Monday night, police added.