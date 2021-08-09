Night curfew ends, curbs relaxed further as Haryana extends lockdown

Extending the ongoing lockdown till August 23, the Haryana government on Sunday ended the night curfew and announced further relaxations, including reopening of swimming pools and doing away with time limits for shops and markets.

Officials said that relaxations issued so far will also stay in force and that mask discipline will be strictly enforced. There would be no service in government or private establishments to people who are not wearing masks.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that all directions will be implemented strictly, particularly regarding the mask discipline. “Covid-appropriate behaviour will be enforced strictly,” said the spokesperson.

According to the new lockdown order issued by Vijai Vardhan, chief secretary, Haryana, restrictions on timings imposed on the opening of shops, markets and malls were lifted. The night curfew that was in force so far was been lifted.

However, the order reiterated that the managements of shops and malls will have to strictly follow Covid-19 safety protocols and ensure that visitors comply with norms.

Even as sports facilities were allowed to open for professional athletes, the government allowed the reopening of swimming pools to the public with necessary safety protocols. The government order also removed the restricted timings for restaurants, bars, gyms and spas, but these will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

“It is also advised ‘no mask no service’ rule will be observed in the state. People with face cover/mask will only be allowed to board private and public transport, and enter any government or private establishment for availing of any service or goods,” the order issued by Vardhan stated.

The order also stated that establishments running swimming pools must ensure that all swimmers and participants are preferably vaccinated. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time, stated the order.

The order also directed the vice-chancellors of universities to prepare a plan for reopening institutions from the next academic session. It also directed that measures should be taken to ensure the immediate vaccination of hostel students, day scholars and all concerned.

The order also allowed all corporate offices to operate with full attendance, as was in effect earlier. However, the restrictions on social functions such as weddings, funerals and cremations remain capped at 100 persons. In open spaces, a gathering of 200 persons is allowed, as was the case till Saturday.

Universities and colleges are allowed to open for doubt-clearing sessions, practical classes, examinations and offline exams, the order stated.