Water supply to several parts of the city has remained affected since the past many days, with residents having to purchase water from private tanker suppliers who have hiked rates of tankers from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000, alleged residents.

No checks in place, water tankers charge exorbitant rates in Gurugram

The situation is most dire in plotted areas of Sushant Lok 1, 2 and 3, Sector 67, Sector 57, Sector 38, 48, Sector 37, and in residential societies on Dwarka Expressway, Manesar and Palam Vihar, according to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which blamed tampering of pipelines for the current crisis.

While water tankers are provided free of cost by government agencies, private players have hiked rates of tankers from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000, said residents, who are feeling the pinch with summer at its peak.

Awareness is also lacking about the civic body’s free service, with several residents saying they were unaware that Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was providing free tankers.

While government agencies are still grappling with ways to communicate the free service to residents, even in these times of social media, private players are making the most of the peak summer demand. Their advertisement flyers litter the walls and lamp posts in most neighbourhoods, besides online and WhatsApp advertisements.

Tanker operators run their business from private farmlands in the city’s villages, where illegal borewells suck the groundwater dry under the watchful eyes of musclemen to stand guard around the premises. These operations are completely illegal, said GMDA and municipal officials.

The MCG is supplying free water tankers in their wards and the executive engineers in each area are keeping a track of tankers sent on a daily basis.

“In some areas we have hired private contractors to supply tankers. We don’t pay for each trip; instead we hire tankers for the day. We are aware that private tankers are charging exorbitant rates from residents but we cannot take any action against them as rules have not put a cap on the charges,” said a senior MCG official,asking not to be named.

Vishal Garg, executive engineer-3, MCG, said there is water shortage in many areas and they are sending water tankers to these parts for free. “We try to fulfil water the demand but even so, many private contractors are charging residents exorbitant amounts without our knowledge. The residents should contact the executive engineer of their for water tankers,” he said.

GMDA, which is the authority responsible for water supply, said there is a supply shortage of about 70 million litres per day (MLD). “The water demand is 640MLD and we are presently supplying 570MLD,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

GMDA officials said in case of emergency they take water from MCG through their tubewells.

Joginder Singh, a resident of Sushant Lok 3, said earlier, they used to get a water tanker for ₹3,000 but this summer, the price has been increased to ₹5,000 and sometimes, the operators even charge ₹6,000. “The families living in independent houses are suffering the most because for a 1,000 litre tank, the tankers are charging between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 and this water won’t last more than a day. We have complained to civic agencies but there is no check on private contractors,” he said.

Gaurav Tuteja, general secretary, residents’ welfare association, Imperial Gardens in Sector 102, said, “We are depending on water tankers to manage the crisis, which is happening because the GMDA is unable to provide sufficient supply. Now most societies are dependent on tankers and they are charging very high rates.”

Hemant Kumar, general secretary, Park Serene RWA in Sector 37D, said they are facing water issues since the past month. “Our new connection was laid a few months ago and till a month ago, everything was fine. Now the flow is only 50% of what it used to be. We complained to civic agencies but to no avail. Now we order water tankers from private contractors to fulfil our needs at a rate of ₹5,000 per tanker,” he said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that they will look into the issue and will try to resolve them in association with agencies concerned.

