No plans for night curfew, says Gurugram administration

Despite a rapid spike in Covid-19 infections over the last three weeks, officials of the district administration dismissed plans for imposing a night curfew in the city, even as neighbouring Delhi imposed restrictions on public movement between 10pm and 5am. Officials said that they are focussing on containing the infections by strictly enforcing social distancing norms and that a call on night curfew, if necessary, will be taken by the state government.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that there were no immediate plans for night curfew and that a decision on this will have to be taken by the State Disaster Management Authority. “There is no such plan as of now and no such directions have not been conveyed by the state government,” he said.

In the last three weeks, the city has witnessed a rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection. The district reported 3,355 active cases on Tuesday evening, a sharp spike from around 600 active cases on March 15. There has been a sharp rise in positivity rate as well, from 2.5% to 7.8% in this period.

On Tuesday, the city reported 604 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 65,138 cases in the district. However, there was no Covid-related death on Tuesday, with the toll remaining at 368 in the district so far.

Garg said that directions were issued for strict enforcement of Covid-19 safeguards, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and restrictions on gatherings for events to check the spread of the infection.

Apart from this, the district administration also issued directions to RWAs, hotels, banquet halls and malls to adhere to standard operating procedures issued on Tuesday. These norms pertain to keeping curbs on the movement of visitors, sanitising common areas and preventing crowding in elevators.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that their prime focus was to curb the spread by expanding testing and increasing the vaccine outreach. “We have already allowed private hospitals to tie up with industries, vaccine camps will also be set up in malls and shopping centres. A large scale vaccination drive is on the anvil in Manesar industrial area, in collaboration with the local units, from Wednesday,” said Yadav.

Yadav also said that the focus was to reduce Covid positivity rate and that testing was being increased for the same. “Enforcement of protocols will be made strict in coming days in view of rising cases,” he said.

Yadav also said that 7,898 eligible beneficiaries got vaccinated on Tuesday and the total number of vaccinated people stood at 268,000 in the district.