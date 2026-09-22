Nuh cops seize 2.125kg heroin worth 4.3 crore, arrest two

Two men have been arrested for allegedly smuggling 2.125 kg of heroin worth an estimated ₹4.3 crore in the international market, police said, adding that the contraband was recovered from their Hyundai Creta in Nuh early on Saturday.

The accused were produced before a court on Saturday and taken on two-day police remand. They are scheduled to appear again on Tuesday. (File photo)

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According to police, the Tauru Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the district anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off that two active drug peddlers were carrying a large consignment of contraband and heading towards Nanuka village in Nuh. Police subsequently placed barricades near Rangala Ghat early on Saturday.

Police said the accused accelerated the Hyundai Creta after spotting police vehicles and deliberately rammed into them. However, the teams managed to intercept the car and overpower both men on the spot.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered 40 packets of heroin concealed behind the driver’s seat. The total weight of the seized contraband was 2.125 kg, police said. The drug was seized and the Creta was impounded.

One of the accused was identified as a resident of Nanuka village in Nuh, while the second hails from Khedi village in Rajasthan’s Khairthal district, officers said.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the two at Sadar Tauru police station under sections 21(c) (possession of commercial quantity of manufactured drugs or preparations), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 60 (confiscation of illicit drugs, plants, and conveyances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered against the two at Sadar Tauru police station under sections 21(c) (possession of commercial quantity of manufactured drugs or preparations), 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 60 (confiscation of illicit drugs, plants, and conveyances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain said the accused were produced before a court on Saturday and taken on a two-day police remand for further interrogation. They will be produced before the court again on Tuesday, police said.

“We are currently questioning them to unearth their entire supply chain and procurement network. We are also looking into their assets, financial transactions, and other accomplices involved in this interstate syndicate to dismantle their operations completely,” Dr Jain said.

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The SP added that this was the second major narcotics bust in Nuh in the last 20 days. On August 26, the Tauru CIA unit had arrested two smugglers with 1.597 kg of heroin worth roughly ₹3.15 crore.