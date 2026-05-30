At least 14 people were injured in two separate incidents of violence in Nuh on Thursday, prompting police to deploy additional personnel in the affected villages to maintain law and order, officials said on Friday.

Nuh violence erupts in two villages, 14 people sustain injuries

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The first incident occurred in Nizampur village, where at least six people were injured in a clash allegedly linked to a long-standing political rivalry stemming from past panchayat elections.

A senior police official said two groups, led by a former sarpanch and his rival, were returning after offering Eid prayers when supporters allegedly exchanged provocative remarks. “Two groups were led by person who was earlier a sarpanch and another one led by his rival were returning after offering prayers when supporters made adverse comments on each other,” the official said.

Police said the argument escalated into a violent clash in which people allegedly attacked each other with rods, sticks and sharp weapons. Investigators said around 10 people were injured in the violence.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered against at least 45 suspects at Akera police station under provisions related to rioting, assault and other offences of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests had been made till Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered against at least 45 suspects at Akera police station under provisions related to rioting, assault and other offences of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests had been made till Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate incident in Singar village, at least eight people were injured after a dispute allegedly triggered by a Facebook post. Police said two villagers had exchanged abusive remarks online, leading to a confrontation between four to six people before supporters from both sides joined in.

Officials said sharp-edged weapons were used during the clash, causing cut injuries to some victims. No written complaint had been submitted at Bichhore police station till Friday.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said, “Police are recording statements of the injured victims too. Meanwhile, in the second incident, police personnel are trying to trace the victims to get an FIR registered for action against suspects.”