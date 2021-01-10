Officials of Gurugram, Manesar civic bodies hold meetings with residents

The officials of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar held two separate meetings with representatives of housing societies, public representatives and prominent persons of areas that have recently been incorporated under the two civic bodies.

The municipal officials and MLAs who attended the meetings assured the residents that basic infrastructure, maintenance of services and similar issues would be taken care of in a better way by the two civic bodies.

Sanjay Singh, MLA from Sohna, said civic development in the new areas would happen in a more planned and coordinated manner under the aegis of the two municipal bodies. “The works related to storm water drainage, sewage, solid waste management will be taken care of more efficiently,” he said.

Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugram and Manesar, said that new areas have been included in a zone-wise manner and officials in different areas have been assigned the work that they need to take up. Singh also informed that as of now, road sweeping machines have been deployed for cleaning the roads.

Madhu Azad, mayor, Gurugram, said that all efforts would be made to expand the services to the people in new areas and serve them better.

Representatives of the RWAs and residents of these areas, who were present in the meeting raised issues pertaining to road infrastructure, street lights, cleaning, maintenance and related issues.