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One dead, another injured in truck collision on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Police said the collision took place near an under-construction flyover after a truck ahead allegedly braked suddenly on the highway.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:53 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 37-year-old truck driver was killed and his passenger critically injured after a trailer truck rammed another truck from behind on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Rathiwas in Bilaspur early Monday morning, police said.

Rescue teams took nearly two hours to cut open the mangled cabin and extricate the driver’s body from the wreckage. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Ram Singh, 37, while the injured passenger was Mahender Kumar, 42, police said. Both were residents of different areas in Kotputli, Rajasthan. The accident occurred around 5.20am, they added.

Police said Singh was returning home after unloading goods at a cement factory in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, when Kumar, who also worked at a cement factory in the same area, boarded the truck to travel along.

Investigators said the accident took place near an under-construction flyover stretch where a truck moving ahead suddenly applied brakes.

A senior police officer said Singh had little time to react. “There was no reaction time left for Singh, and even after slamming the brakes, his truck ended up ramming the other vehicle in front,” he said.

 
truck driver delhi-jaipur expressway accident
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