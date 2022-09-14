Online prostitution racket busted in Gurugram
Police received a tip-off last month that Prakash was placing advertisements on social media platforms for his escort services. Sadar police station received the information and found that searching ‘escort service in Gurugram’ on Google threw up numbers for the operations
Gurugram police on Wednesday busted a major online prostitution racket and arrested the man in charge of its operations. According to police, Om Prakash, a native of Supol in Bihar, spread his network in many states across the country.
Sanjeev Balahara, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said Prakash had over 200 women from different states in his database. “He posted his mobile numbers on different sites and offered ‘escort services’ to ‘discerning gentlemen’,” he said. Balhara informed that cops laid a trap to arrest the suspect red-handed and a policeman called him posing as a client. “He sent pictures of at least 15 women and shared the price card,” he said.
“After the amount was fixed, he asked the undercover cop to meet near the Sector 38 market. He came in a car and demanded money following which the team was signalled and he was apprehended from the spot, “ Balhara informed.
A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the suspect at Sadar police station on Wednesday. Prakash was produced in the city court and taken on one-day police remand. “ We are questioning him after taking him on police remand. Two of his accomplices have been identified and efforts are on to nab them”, Balhara added.
-
Who is the owner of Hotel Levana in Lucknow’s Ganj area?
LUCKNOW Even as the state government is cracking down on the officials who allowed Levana Suites at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg to operate without the necessary approvals, an RTI query has revealed that another establishment (purportedly owned by the same group) – Hotel Levana at Tej Kumar Plaza, Hazratganj, is owned by Sunil Kumar Soi. A fire at Levana Suites had recently claimed four lives.
-
Delay in Bellary trial a ‘travesty of justice’, says SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the 12-year delay in proceeding with the trial against former Karnataka minster Gali Janardan Reddy in a serious offence involving illegal mining amounts to “travesty of justice” and demanded a report from the trial judge on why the matter has not proceeded despite a clear direction from the top court a year ago to expedite the trial.
-
New rail overbridge on Delhi-Meerut e-way to open for traffic from today
On Thursday evening, the new rail overbridge (ROB) at Chipiyana near Crossings Republik township will be thrown open to commuters. This is the last structure on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to become operational after it was inaugurated in April last year. The officials of the National Highways Authority of India said they completed load testing on the bridge on Wednesday and the observation process is underway.
-
Noida cops hold meeting with elderly residents in Arun Vihar, raise cyber awareness
Gautam Budh Nagar police held a meeting with residents of Arun Vihar township in Sector 29 on Wednesday over issues faced by senior citizens. The police officers also held a cyber awareness workshop for the residents and gave them tips on how to stay safe from cyber frauds. Arun Vihar township consists of 5,000 flats spread over Sectors 29, 28 and 37 with over 80% residents aged over 60 years old.
-
Chinese national detained by Noida police for staying illegally in India
A 34-year-old Chinese national was detained by the Local Intelligence Unit of Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday for staying illegally in India after Zhang Liang (34)'s visa expired about two years ago, officials said. The suspect has been sent to a detention centre in Delhi. “The man has been identified as Zhang Liang (34). He was living on rent in Sector 112 for the last two years,” a senior LIU official said.
