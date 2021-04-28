Only registered hospitals will get oxygen refill: MCG

Even as hospitals continue to grapple with oxygen short supply despite the district receiving 35 metric tonnes (MT) per day, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that only hospitals registered in Gurugram will be granted supply.

In an order issued late on Tuesday, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh observed that hospitals and nursing homes located outside Gurugram district are sending their vehicles to oxygen refilling stations meant to service hospitals and nursing homes of Gurugram, thereby adding “undue pressure” on the oxygen quota allocated for the district. At least six people have died in the city since Sunday due to a shortage of oxygen, according to private hospitals.

“In order to stop this practice (of nursing homes and hospitals outside Gurugram district availing of the services of the city’s three oxygen refilling stations), it has been decided that henceforth, only hospitals and nursing homes located in Gurugram district and registered on web portal covidharyana.in will be entitled to get gas cylinders filled at oxygen refilling stations registered with the district administration and in no circumstances will any outside hospitals or nursing homes be allowed access to oxygen refilling stations,” the order stated.

A senior official of the MCG, privy to the matter, said, “We had received reports of hoarding of oxygen by small private companies, which was having an adverse effect on both the supply and demand. Many of these companies were selling oxygen to residents at exorbitant rates in black. Hence, over the past two days, we stopped entertaining requests from such companies or individuals and only hospitals and nursing homes were allowed procurement of oxygen from the three refilling stations. The MCG is also in the process of creating a mechanism of our own to ensure personal delivery of oxygen cylinders.”

Singh directed the Gurugram police and executive magistrates to ensure that the directions are complied with and that all hospitals and nursing homes accessing the three filling stations are registered with the district administration.

Further, the order stated that Gurugram-based hospitals will get the supply only if they update data regarding allocation of beds and occupancy on the state Covid-19 portal by 5pm every day. If registered hospitals or nursing homes fail to update the data, then the district administration will consider discontinuing or limiting the supply of oxygen.

Gurugram has three oxygen refilling stations, two of which are in Manesar and one is in Sector 16. The district received 20 MT of oxygen from the INOX oxygen plant in Bhiwadi of Rajasthan and 15 metric tonnes from the Air Liquid Company in Panipat.

KK Rao, the commissioner of Gurugram police, said that they have created green corridors for the oxygen tankers from Panipat and Bhiwadi to reach the city without delay and that personnel were deployed at all three refilling stations to ensure compliance with the orders issued by the MCG.

“Our teams are escorting tankers to all the plants and teams have been deployed at the distribution plants as well, as identified by the district administration. We are also coordinating with the teams to ensure there is no ruckus created at these filling centres where long queues have been witnessed,” he said.

The MCG, in its order, also stated that the civic body’s joint commissioner, Pradeep Ahlawat, has been designated as the nodal officer to ensure “equitable distribution as per requirement at oxygen refilling stations.” Singh said that Ahlwat and his team will ensure that the distribution is done on a token system and that the distributors do not indulge in profiteering.

