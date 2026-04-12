Open dumping rife across Gurugram, despite ‘fines and action’

Despite claims of intensified enforcement, open waste dumping persists across several key stretches in the city, including Maidawas, Sector 56, Prajapati roads, Wazirabad and Tikra village, an HT spot check found on Saturday, ahead of the National Green Tribunal hearing a plea on urban solid waste management on Monday.

Officials cite 1,200 metric tonnes waste daily; door-to-door tender scrapped, new estimate underway amid gaps in collection and processing. (HT Photo)

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The plea, filed in May 2023 by Prakash Yadav before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), sought removal of a dumping yard near Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium in Dharuhera. In a July 26, 2024 judgment, the NGT issued state-wide directions against garbage dumping. Citing inaction, the tribunal in January 2026 initiated execution proceedings, seeking responses from municipalities and the state pollution control board on enforcing Solid Waste Management Rules.

On Monday, HT’s spot check found heaps of unsegregated domestic, dry, horticulture, plastic and biodegradable waste, along with construction debris, piled along streets and overflowing from temporary collection vehicles designated as garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

In Sector 66, two such dumping points located within 500 metres had non-recyclable food packets, bottles, food leftovers from eateries and dhabas, and sanitary pads strewn around, including one near a temple where stray cattle were feeding. “It is not only unpleasant to walk through the stretch, but it always poses a health risk to devotees. A similar situation emanates at GVPs along Sector 67A service lanes,” said Ahsaas Taluja, 23, a resident of Badshahpur.

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Illegally dumped waste near a temple in Sector 66, as seen on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} Similar conditions were observed on Sector 65 service roads, where horticulture and dry waste had remained uncleared for months near a scrapyard operated by slum dwellers.“The area is surrounded by high-rise condominiums. An unpaved road passes through this barren land and merges with Tigra, with little to no visits from authorities,” said Jeeva Thavasiraj, 22, a frequent commuter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar conditions were observed on Sector 65 service roads, where horticulture and dry waste had remained uncleared for months near a scrapyard operated by slum dwellers.“The area is surrounded by high-rise condominiums. An unpaved road passes through this barren land and merges with Tigra, with little to no visits from authorities,” said Jeeva Thavasiraj, 22, a frequent commuter. {{/usCountry}}

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On the Sector 56 road towards Wazirabad, construction debris was spread across a 200-metre stretch of the footpath. While arterial roads appeared clean, internal link roads near a community centre in Ward 21 had overflowing dumping trolleys.“The stretch has not been cleared of C&D waste for months despite repeated assurances from the local authorities,” said Vinay Tanwar, 28, of Sector 57.

A GVP is a recurring dumping point where temporary trolleys are stationed for waste collection. “At least 10 such dumping sites are cleaned every day in Badshahpur village. Many commuters aim and throw waste bins at trolleys; however, garbage is spilt on the road instead, leading to foul stenches, mosquito breeding, and sanitary woes surrounding the trolleys,” said a sanitation worker, requesting anonymity. “The empty plot near the scrap yard on Prajapti Road is treated as a C&D dumping site. The debris is dropped there illegally every night,” the worker added.

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Illegal open dumping outside a community centre in Ward 21 as seen on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to MCG data, Gurugram has 190 GVPs managed by four private agencies, down from 243 in 2025. Officials said 352 collection vehicles and trolleys, each handling 0.5 to one tonne, operate twice daily across four zones, monitored by three pickup teams and 84 assistant sanitary inspectors per zone.

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“Daily inspection reports with geo-tagged locations are prepared. The agencies recently given work orders for GVP management as part of a stopgap arrangement have since been fined at least ₹1.88 lakh in February, ₹27,900 in March and ₹33,000 in April,” a senior MCG official said, attributing higher February penalties to vehicle shortages.

Officials said the civic body has scrapped its door-to-door collection tender after the sixth round of revisions by Haryana’s Urban Local Bodies department. “The latest estimate is being prepared; meanwhile, a door-to-door collection gap has been identified, with likely recommendations of increasing vehicles up to 700,” another senior MCG official said.

The official added that agencies will be pushed for same-day processing, with a proposal to procure four trommel machines of 300 tonnes per day (TPD) each. “The situation is strikingly similar to when we approached the courts for improper disposal in rural areas. The agencies have failed to comply with time-bound upgradations, and temporary door-to-door arrangements have been in place in Gurugram since July last year. The court will seek a detailed report on the implementation status of solid waste management rules,” said Yadav, who filed the plea in 2023.

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Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer at MCG, said strict action has been directed against violators. “Around 1200 metric tonnes of waste is collected from the city every day. Once strong door-to-door collection measures are enforced after tender allotments, GVPs will automatically cease to exist,” Sheoran said.

MCG also floated a ₹6.8-crore stopgap tender on March 31 for road sweeping and waste segregation, with disposal planned at 14 secondary collection points. Enforcement data shows 225 challans for C&D waste dumping worth ₹54.7 lakh, 40 challans for dust mitigation worth ₹7.92 lakh, and 1,102 sanitation-related challans worth ₹13.5 lakh between October 14 and February 28 since GRAP was invoked.

A senior Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) official said no complaints were received. “As per the directions of the court, strict environmental compensation fines will be imposed on agencies failing to properly dispose of waste scientifically,” the official said.

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