OTP rule for PUC certificates leaves Gurugram vehicle owners facing delays

Vehicle owners in Gurugram are facing delays in obtaining Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made one-time password (OTP) verification mandatory for issuing the document.

Commercial and government vehicles are among the worst affected as registration records are often linked to authorised officials instead of drivers. (HT Archive)

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The system, introduced in Gurugram last week, requires an OTP to be sent to the mobile number linked with a vehicle’s registration certificate (RC) during the emission test. The PUC certificate is generated only after the OTP is verified.

Transport authorities said the measure has been introduced to curb fraudulent PUC certificates and improve transparency. However, PUC centre operators and vehicle owners said it has led to delays, particularly for second-hand vehicles, company-owned fleets and government vehicles.

Roshan Kumar Gupta, who operates a PUC centre in Sector 66, said many vehicle owners are unable to receive the OTP because the mobile number linked to their RC is incorrect or belongs to the previous owner. “They have to visit the RTO to update it, which takes time, as the large majority do not have access to MPARIVAHAN app or have the know-how to update it digitally,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} Operators said the issue is more common for commercial and government vehicles, where registration certificates are often linked to the mobile number of an authorised official rather than the person bringing the vehicle for testing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Operators said the issue is more common for commercial and government vehicles, where registration certificates are often linked to the mobile number of an authorised official rather than the person bringing the vehicle for testing. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have to contact the authorised person and verify the company identity before completing the OTP process. Earlier, the certificate could be generated using any working mobile number provided by the vehicle owner at the time of testing,” said Yogesh Kumar, who operates a PUC centre in Sector 14.

The delays have raised concerns because driving without a valid PUC certificate attracts a penalty of ₹10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Operators also pointed out that Haryana will stop supplying fuel to vehicles without a valid PUC certificate from October this year, which could worsen the situation for affected vehicle owners.

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Latesh Sharma, Traffic Inspector at the Regional Transport Authority Gurugram, said the new system was introduced to prevent fake certificates and keep registration records updated. “The new system has been implemented to prevent fraudulent PUC certificates from being issued and to ensure that the mobile numbers remain updated on the vehicle’s registration certificate. If the registered mobile number is incorrect, vehicle owners can visit the RTO office and update it within 24 hours.”

Officials advised vehicle owners to update the mobile number linked to their registration certificate before visiting PUC centres to avoid delays.